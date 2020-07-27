Javi Gracia: Ex-Watford boss named new Valencia manager

Gracia led Watford to the FA Cup final last season, where they were thrashed 6-0 by Manchester City

Former Watford manager Javi Gracia has been appointed the new manager of La Liga side Valencia.

Gracia, 55, led the Hornets to 11th in the Premier League as well as the FA Cup final last season, but was sacked after a poor start to the new campaign.

Valencia finished ninth in La Liga this season, having claimed fourth place and won the Copa del Rey in 2018-19.

Sporting director Voro had taken charge until the end of the season after the sacking of Albert Celades in June.

Gracia spent two seasons in La Liga with Malaga from 2014 to 2016 and helped Cadiz win promotion to the Spanish second division in 2008-09.

His appointment comes a day after his former club Watford were relegated from the Premier League.

His first task at Valencia is likely to be convincing highly rated winger Ferran Torres to stay at the club after he was linked with a move to Manchester City.