Conor McGrandles: Lincoln City sign MK Dons midfielder

Conor McGrandles made 75 league appearances during his three seasons with MK Dons

Attacking midfielder Conor McGrandles has joined Lincoln City from MK Dons.

MK Dons agreed to release McGrandles, 24, after three seasons with the club.

He helped them to promotion from League Two and made a total of 91 appearances, having previously been with Falkirk and Norwich City.

“I’m very confident Conor will flourish in the environment we’re going to create and I look forward to welcoming him into the squad,” Lincoln manager Michael Appleton said.