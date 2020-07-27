Charlton Athletic say there is 'no intention' to sell key players after relegation

Charlton were relegated back to League One 14 months after winning promotion to the Championship

Charlton Athletic's prospective new owners say they have "no intention" of selling the club's key players after relegation from the Championship.

The Addicks were consigned to an immediate return to the third tier when they lost their final game 4-0 to Leeds.

Paul Elliott bought East Street Investments, the company which owns Charlton, in June.

However, the English Football League is yet to ratify his takeover.

Last week, Hammersmith-born businessman Elliott said he will bring "stability in ownership" to The Valley.

"The club's prospective new ownership group want to make it clear that there is no intention to sell any of the club’s key contracted players," a statement on the club website said.

"The consortium would like to assure Charlton supporters that they have begun making plans to strengthen the squad for next season to give the club every opportunity to get promoted back to the Championship."

ESI bought Charlton in January from Belgian Roland Duchatelet, who had owned the club for six years.

However, Tahnoon Nimer and Matt Southall, co-owners of ESI, fell out over proposed investment into the Addicks soon after their takeover and Elliott subsequently bought a majority shareholding in the company.

In April, the EFL began an investigation into potential misconduct in relation to ESI's takeover of the club at the start of the year.

A month earlier, the EFL confirmed Charlton were under a registration embargo because they had not yet received proof of funding from ESI.