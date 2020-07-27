Amalie Thestrup: Liverpool signing 'thrives on pressure of iconic club'

Amalie Thestrup is one of three new signings to have joined Liverpool so far this summer

Liverpool Women's new signing Amalie Thestrup says she is "looking forward to the pressure" and expectation of playing for "an iconic club".

Denmark international Thestrup, 25, was Liverpool's third signing this summer and joined from Italian side Roma.

Liverpool were relegated from the Women's Super League last season on a points-per-game basis.

"There's no doubt about it, our overall goal is to get back into the WSL," she told BBC Sport.

"I want to do everything I can to help that - and with that comes goals. Liverpool are a massive club, an iconic club on the men's side but also, they have done a lot in the women's game as well.

"There is pressure from the outside because of the size and prestige of the club but I set high standards for myself. Nobody will expect more of me than myself so I strive with that pressure and I look forward to it."

Thestrup trained with the squad two days after landing in England and has quickly made an impression.

She finished in the top two in the maximum speed and endurance fitness tests and scored a stunning goal in training on Saturday which earned applause from her new team-mates.

Liverpool staff studied her during lockdown, watching video analysis of her performances at Roma, former clubs in Denmark and for the national team but have been encouraged by the range of her goalscoring ability that she has demonstrated so far in training.

Thestrup, who is from the same town in Denmark as former Liverpool men's defender Daniel Agger, is described as a "prolific goalscorer" by Danish women's football expert Katja, who told BBC Sport: "She is aggressive and likes to work for her team-mates".

"She has gone a bit under the radar," added Katja. "We have a lot of flashy attacking players in Denmark but a lot of people think she should have been given more opportunities for the national team by now."

Thestrup (far right) celebrates scoring for Roma in a Serie A match against Fiorentina in January

Liverpool, who struggled for goals last season - scoring only eight times in 14 WSL games - showed Thestrup videos of some of the missed chances and set her the challenge of being the one to provide the missing link this season.

Thestrup says she likes to be challenged - it is one of the reasons why she is working to complete a master's degree in communication, organisation and digitalisation at Copenhagen Business School.

"Education for me has always been important. I have always found it fun and it makes me a smarter person which is something I can utilise, not directly, but on the football pitch," she said.

"It's important to challenge yourself not only physically but also academically. Football is my number one priority, there is no doubt about it but you can only train a certain amount of hours a day so in my free time, I don't mind studying and reading a little bit.

"I'm taking it slowly so it's a nice side hobby, if you can say that!"