Diallang Jaiyesimi: Swindon Town sign ex-Norwich City man on three-year deal

League Two champions Swindon Town have signed Diallang Jaiyesimi on a three-year deal following his departure from relegated Premier League side Norwich.

The 22-year-old joined the Robins on a season-long loan in August.

The attacking midfielder scored five goals in 23 appearances while on loan.

Swindon finished top of the table after League Two clubs voted to end the season early because of the coronavirus pandemic and the final standings were calculated on a points-per-game basis.

Jaiyesimi did not make a senior appearance for Norwich, but previously had loan spells at Grimsby Town and Yeovil Town.

"I feel this is the best option for me in the next steps of my career," he told the club website.