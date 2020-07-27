Glentoran win penalty shootout to reach Irish Cup final

Glentoran will play in the Irish Cup final for the 42nd time in the club's history

Glentoran beat Cliftonville 7-6 on penalties in Monday's second Irish Cup semi-final played behind closed doors at Windsor Park.

Elliott Morris saved Conor McDermott's spot-kick to send the Glens through after the match had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time.

A Patrick McClean own goal had given the Reds an early lead which was cancelled out by Robbie McDaid.

The Glens will play Ballymena United in Friday's final.

The Sky Blues beat Coleraine on penalties in the first of Monday's two last-four ties, which were the first two competitive senior matches in Northern Ireland since the coronavirus lockdown.

Glentoran and Cliftonville produced an entertaining semi-final with no fans present

Five hundred fans will be able to attend the decider after both of the semis were played without spectators, something which both sides coped well with on Monday night to produce an exciting match.

Led by an excellent performance from Conor McMenamin, Cliftonville may feel they edged a close encounter, though the Glens did hit the woodwork with headers three times as they chased a winner in normal time.

McMenamin and Ryan Curran also failed to convert their penalties, with captain Marcus Kane scoring what proved to be the winning spot-kick before celebrating in an emotional embrace with assistant manager Paul Millar.

The first half was an exciting affair, despite the lack of crowd atmosphere, with both sides showing attacking intent and having early chances to score before Cliftonville took the lead.

Cliftonville's Conor McDermott had a penalty saved in the shootout

The Reds were particularly impressive in the opening 25 minutes, with their incisive, slick passing causing the Glens problems as they took the ascendancy.

McMenamin was enjoying himself down the left, with his strong running often getting the better of Elvio Van Overbeek, who seemed to take a while to get used to what was an unaccustomed right-back role.

He set up the opening goal on 16 minutes, delivering a low cross that Joe Gormley looked like he was going to finish. However, it was just behind him and he was not able to adjust his feet to get a contact on the ball, but McClean slipped as he attempted to clear and knocked the ball into his own net.

Glentoran equalised 20 minutes later when a hesitant Reds defence failed to clear a Kane free-kick into the box and the ball fell to McDaid who swivelled to squeeze a low shot past Richard Brush and in off the base of the post.

As had been the case in the Premier League in England since it restarted, the first-half water break heralded a change in the dynamic as Mick McDermott's men played their way into the game.

Having started his 18th season at the Oval by taking up a player-coach role at the Oval, 39-year-old Morris was perhaps an unlikely hero for the east Belfast outfit.

The start of the second half saw Glentoran picking up where they left off before the break and McDaid had a good chance to give them the lead but got his angles wrong as he headed a Marus Kane cross wide.

Cliftonville seized the initiative back again on the hour mark but Glentoran almost won it twice in the final 10 minutes with two of three headers that hit the woodwork.

McDaid had the first effort but his looping header from an excellent Joe Crowe pass struck the post, then defender Keith Cowan hit the outside of the post from close range when he should probably have hit the target.

That took what was a captivating game throughout the 90 minutes into extra-time, and this time it was captain Kane who was denied when he also attempted a looping header but he could only find the crossbar.

With fatigue setting in and no crowd to help energise the players, the inevitable drop in tempo came as extra-time progressed, although McMenamin came so close with angled drive in the closing minutes.