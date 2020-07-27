Irish Cup semi-final: Ballymena beat Coleraine in penalty shootout

Kenny Kane's late equaliser sent the match into extra time

Ballymena United beat Coleraine 3-1 on penalties behind closed doors at Windsor Park to reach the Irish Cup final in dramatic fashion.

Stephen Lowry, Eoin Bradley and Ben Doherty failed to convert their spot-kicks after the match had finished 1-1.

Sky Blues sub Kenny Kane equalised in the fourth minute of second-half injury time after Eoin Bradley had put Coleraine ahead just before half-time.

It was the first senior competitive match in Northern Ireland for 142 days.

Cliftonville play Glentoran in the second semi-final on Monday night.

With no supporters in attendance, an eerie silence fell over the south Belfast ground as the penalties were taken, with Andy McGrory, James Knowles and Steven McCullough converting their spot-kicks for the Sky Blues after captain Jim Ervin had missed the first one.

Lowry hit the post and Bradley pulled his strike wide, meaning that when Doherty blasted his shot over the bar it was Ballymena who go through to the decider.

Five hundred supporters will be allowed to attend the decider after only coaches and team officials were allowed into the National Stadium for the semi-finals due social distancing restrictions.

Bradley's opener in first-half injury time - his 19th career goal against Ballymena - was a superb curling free-kick from 20 yards out after Jonny Addis had committed a foul on Aaron Jarvis.

He hit the post with another excellent free-kick on 80 minutes before all four Sky Blues substitutes were involved in Kane's late leveller.

Wide man McGrory delivered a first-time cross from the right which was headed back across goal by Aaron Burns. Leroy Millar's effort evaded Johns and Kane was on hand to finish from close range.

Semi-final played in silence

While those watching the match live on BBC did so with the backdrop of generated crowd noise, the stadium echoed to just the shouts of the players and officials.

Much was understandably made in the build-up to the game about the fact no fans would be in attendance, but the music blasting through the Windsor Park sound system before kick-off did a decent job of making the unique circumstances somewhat less obvious.

It was when the songs ended 10 minutes before kick-off and the south Belfast ground fell silent that you got a real sense of just how different the occasion was going to be without the atmosphere usually generated at a semi-final by rival fans.

Ballymena will now try to win the Irish Cup for the first time in 31 years

The players, to their credit, did their best to ensure the main talking points from the day would come from the action on the pitch. Both sides produced an energetic and competitive start to the match that only began to dip after the water break - another feature that nobody is used to.

Bradley's peach of a free-kick deserved much more adulation that the fake celebratory crowd noise that it heralded in the ground, but it did not prevent his team-mates and the watching club officials enjoying what almost proved to be the winner.

The tempo certainly dropped as the second-half wore on, and even more so in extra-time, with the fact the game was being played with no supporters in attendance becoming more and more obvious - but Ballymena found one last push to bring the game to life in injury time.

Ballymena changes pay off

In the first half, Ballymena had decent spells, but Adam Lecky and Cathair Friel were starved of possession up front.

Keeper Ross Glendinning made a fantastic save from a close-range Bradley header early on, and his goal survived again moments later when Josh Carson just failed to connect with a low cross from the impressive Jamie Glackin.

Ben Doherty was one of three Coleraine players who failed to convert shootout penalties

The second half looked like it was getting away from the Sky Blues - with Doherty slicing wide from close range Bradley hitting the post with a free-kick - but boss David Jeffrey's changes proved effective as four of them combined for what was an unlikely equaliser from Kane.

After 30 minutes of extra-time that proved to be a non-event, skipper Ervin got them off to the worst possible start in the shoot-out when his penalty was saved, but McGrory, Knowles and McCullough netted.

After a season to forget in the league, where they finished third from bottom, Jeffrey's men can now look forward to a first Irish Cup final since they lost to Glenavon in 2014.

For Coleraine, it was a hugely disappointing end to a season in which, having won the League Cup in February, they will have had genuine ambitions of winning a treble.

Four points behind leaders Linfield in second place when the Irish Premiership was forced to shut down in March, the Bannsiders at least will have more European football to look forward to next season.