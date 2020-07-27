Christopher Missilou: Northampton Town sign midfielder on one-year contract

Christopher Missilou
Christopher Missilou (right) played 77 times during two seasons with Oldham

Northampton Town have signed midfielder Christopher Missilou.

Missilou, 28, joins the Cobblers on a one-year contract with the option of a one-year extension, after spending the past two seasons with Oldham Athletic.

Former Auxerre trainee Missilou made 34 appearances in all competitions last season for the Latics, scoring three goals.

"Christopher is a good fit for us and he’s a signing we’re delighted to make," said Cobblers boss Keith Curle.

