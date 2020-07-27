Ferran Torres: Man City could make Valencia winger first summer signing

Ferran Torres has made five appearances for Spain Under-21s

Manchester City could make Valencia winger Ferran Torres their first summer signing to replace Leroy Sane.

Valencia want £40m for Torres, who has a year left on his contract with the La Liga club, and BBC Sport understands the 20-year-old Spain international is keen on a move to Etihad Stadium.

Germany forward Sane left City for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

City, who finished second in the Premier League, are also expected to target central defenders this summer.

England centre-back John Stones, 26, and 32-year-old Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi fell behind 19-year-old Eric Garcia as a partner for first-choice Aymeric Laporte following the coronavirus shutdown.

Spain Under-21 international Garcia started six of City's 10 Premier League games after the season restarted in June. Stones, who missed the first two matches with an ankle injury, started only two and Otamendi three.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain has said he is expecting a "strange" transfer window given the campaign will not end completely until the end of August, with the new one starting three weeks later on 12 September.

"We have to be ready," he told City's official website. "We have less time than ever, so people will have to move fast. We still have the Champions League, so we have to wait to move forward."

Begiristain also said it was possible City will play a friendly behind closed doors this weekend to prepare for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid on 7 August.

City won the first leg 2-1 in Madrid before the season was suspended in March.