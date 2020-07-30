Vasilis Barkas: Celtic sign Greece goalkeeper from AEK Athens

Goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has joined Celtic from AEK Athens on a four-year contract.

Barkas has made more than 100 appearances for AEK since joining from Atromitos in 2016, winning the Greek top flight in 2018.

The 26-year-old has featured 10 times for Greece.

Neil Lennon had been pursuing a new keeper after Craig Gordon departed and Fraser Forster returned to Southampton following a loan spell.

Scotland cap Scott Bain has played for Lennon's side during pre-season while fellow goalkeeper Ross Doohan is close to joining Ross County on loan.

Defending Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, who are going for a 10th successive title, open their league campaign on Sunday at home to Hamilton Academical.

