Mike Wilde: Striker extends Connah's Quay Nomads contract

Connah's Quay Nomads striker Mike Wilde says he has realised an ambition by winning the Cymru Premier with two clubs.

Striker Mike Wilde has signed a new on- year deal with Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay Nomads.

Wilde has scored more than 50 goals in over 120 starts since joining from The New Saints in June 2016.

The 36-year-old is close to reaching 200 goals in Welsh football's top-flight.

"His desire, professionalism and vision to keep challenging himself is an example to everyone at the club," Nomads boss Andy Morrison said.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract at the club," Wilde said.

"It was a fantastic season, and winning the League and League Cup double was just rewards for the great work being done here," Wilde said.