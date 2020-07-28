Jake Bidwell: Swansea City defender wants 'the job done' on Brentford return

Media playback is not supported on this device Jake Bidwell

Swansea City defender Jake Bidwell says there will be no emotion when he returns to former club Brentford.

The Everton Academy product will be looking to help Swansea protect their 1-0 lead in Wednesday's Championship play-off semi final second leg and reach the Wembley final.

Though it will be the final game at Griffin Park, former Brentford skipper Bidwell has only one focus.

"I will be going there to get the job done with Swansea," Bidwell said.

"Obviously it is a bit surreal playing in the last game at Griffin Park but for me I am there with Swansea.

"I am there to do a job with Swansea and that is all my focus will be to go and get a result."

Brentford will bid farewell to their home for 116 years ahead of their move to the nearby newly-built Community Stadium.

Bidwell made more than 200 appearances for the Bees having joined the club as an 18-year-old from the youth set-up at Everton.

"From a personal point of view hopefully it will be another good memory for me on that ground," Bidwell added.

"It's strange the way football turns out sometimes but as I say I am going to do my best. There will certainly be no emotion involved.

"Of course there are a lot of people there behind the scenes, the backroom staff I have a lot of respect for, Matthew Benham, the owner, people like that.

"But I am there as a Swansea player, I am there to help them get a result. That is all ‪Wednesday night‬ is going to be about."

Jake Bidwell joined Brentford on a permanent deal in 2013 after two previous loan spells

Southport-born Bidwell, 27, joined the Swans last summer from Queens Park Rangers and has made the left back or wing back spot his own.

He has no regrets about linking up with England Under-17 World Cup winning coach Steve Cooper, who is in his first club managerial role.

"He has been brilliant for me. Obviously the three years at QPR were not the best, we were fighting at the bottom of the table," Bidwell said.

"He has given me a new lease of life. We share ideas on how the game should be played, it has been a good fit.

"It took me a little bit of time to get used to it early on but for the club he has been great and he has given me a new energy which I think I needed."

Bidwell was part of the Brentford team beaten in the League One play-off final by Yeovil in 2013.

But he also has happy memories of his time with the Bees and playing at the ground from which they will move after Wednesday's tie.

"The day we got promoted from League One (in 2014) we beat Preston on Easter weekend," he said.

"To get promoted into the Championship was obviously an amazing weekend and also the day we beat Wigan on the last game of the season to get in to the Championship play-offs (in 2015).

"That was not quite as dramatic as ours was the other night (when Swansea overturned a five goal difference swing to make the play-offs) but still a great memory.

"Hopefully I will have one more to take away ‪on Wednesday night‬."

Bidwell stresses the Swans are taking nothing for granted after Andre Ayew's strike gave them victory at the Liberty Stadium, on Sunday. He described the tie as "finely balanced".

But if Bidwell can make it to a Wembley final, he will move closer to his ultimate ambition.

"Obviously when you leave an academy, the idea is to work your way back up. Every player's dream is to get back to the Premier League," he said.

"These opportunities don't come around very often. I will be looking to make the most of that ‪on Wednesday night‬ and hopefully take a step closer to reaching that."