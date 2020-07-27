Watford: Gino Pozzo & Scott Duxbury say their efforts 'not good enough'

A 3-2 loss at Arsenal sent Watford down on the final day

The Watford hierarchy have said their "efforts surrounding the team were not good enough" following the Hornets' relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Watford's five-year top-flight stay ended after a 3-2 loss at Arsenal and Aston Villa's draw against West Ham.

In a chaotic campaign, the club had four different managers.

In a joint statement, owner Gino Pozzo and chief executive Scott Duxbury expressed "great disappointment".

Javier Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores were both dismissed after they managed one Premier League win in 14 matches between them.

But fortunes changed under Nigel Pearson and the former Leicester boss guided Watford out of the relegation zone with seven victories and 25 points from his 20 games in charge.

However, he was also sacked with just two matches remaining, with under-23s boss Hayden Mullins put in charge, but back-to-back defeats condemned the Hornets to the Championship next season.

Captain Troy Deeney said he does not know if he has played his last game for the club.

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 3-2 Watford: Hornets haven't been good enough this season - Deeney

On Monday, Pozzo and Duxbury added: "Every club wants to be playing at the highest possible level.

"We have always said we are here for the long-term and we will not allow this one moment of great disappointment to stop the continued development of this club over the next eight years and beyond.

"That is not to detract from mistakes that were made surrounding the team this season. We have to be scrupulously honest with ourselves and admit our efforts surrounding the team were not good enough.

"There will be lessons learned and changes made but, from today, we move forward. We have to accept a different challenge."