George Thomas: QPR sign former Leicester forward on three-year deal

Queens Park Rangers have signed former Leicester City forward George Thomas on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who has won three caps for Wales, was a free agent after being released by the Foxes last month.

He spent three years at Leicester after moving from Coventry City but never played a first-team game.

Thomas spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Scunthorpe and earlier this year had a three-month stint at Dutch side ADO Den Haag, then managed by Alan Pardew.

He is Rangers' first summer signing and the club have an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

"He is a very talented young player who I know is very highly thought of by the Welsh staff," QPR boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

"He has flexibility in his position on the pitch and a real hunger about how he plays the game.

"He has shown his quality during loan spells and is more than ready to make this step up in his career. I have no doubt he will positively impact the club."

Thomas made his Wales debut as a substitute in a 0-0 draw with Mexico in Los Angeles in May 2018.

He came off the bench in a UEFA Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin the following October before making his only international start in a 1-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in March 2019.

