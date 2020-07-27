George Thomas: QPR sign former Leicester forward on three-year deal

George Thomas
George Thomas made three appearances while on loan at Dutch side ADO Den Haag this season

Queens Park Rangers have signed former Leicester City forward George Thomas on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who has won three caps for Wales, was a free agent after being released by the Foxes last month.

He spent three years at Leicester after moving from Coventry City but never played a first-team game.

Thomas spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Scunthorpe and earlier this year had a three-month stint at Dutch side ADO Den Haag, then managed by Alan Pardew.

He is Rangers' first summer signing and the club have an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

"He is a very talented young player who I know is very highly thought of by the Welsh staff," QPR boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

"He has flexibility in his position on the pitch and a real hunger about how he plays the game.

"He has shown his quality during loan spells and is more than ready to make this step up in his career. I have no doubt he will positively impact the club."

Thomas made his Wales debut as a substitute in a 0-0 draw with Mexico in Los Angeles in May 2018.

He came off the bench in a UEFA Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin the following October before making his only international start in a 1-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in March 2019.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

