Bury await National League decision

Bury were unable to fulfil a single fixture in 2019-20 prior to their expulsion from the English Football League

Bury are likely to find out later this week whether they will be allowed into the National League system next season.

Representatives from the club have been in discussions with the Football Association for a number of weeks.

Bury were expelled by the English Football League last August following ongoing financial problems.

Information has been requested so the FA can be certain the Shakers meet the criteria required for entry into the competition.

Only when that has been received will a decision be taken about where Bury should be placed.

Although the National League is still to confirm a start date for the 2020-21 season, it is now less than seven weeks until 12 September, when the Premier League and EFL will launch their new campaigns. And, with the three National League promotion finals due to be held next weekend, clarity is required over the make-up of the leagues.

There is a vacancy within the system as two teams - Barrow and either Harrogate or Notts County - will be promoted - with only one - Stevenage or Macclesfield, dependent on the EFL appeal into the latter club's most recent points deduction - coming down.

Maidenhead United will retain their place in the National League after finishing fourth from bottom on points-per-game to keep that league at 24 teams. However, with two northern clubs - Chorley and Fylde - definitely going down, plus Ebbsfleet, the vacancy is likely to be in National League South, unless either Gloucester City or Brackley Town are moved from the Northern Division to the South.

There is an issue over whether it would be fair to move teams into different leagues at such short notice.

The situation around Bury is unusual in that the senior club are still in operation at the same time as a phoenix club launched around their expulsion has been granted entry into the North West Counties League next season.