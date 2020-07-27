Aurora Mikalsen: Tottenham Hotspur sign Manchester United goalkeeper

Aurora Mikalsen
Aurora Mikalsen has represented Norway up to under-23 level

Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old Norwegian spent last season with Manchester United but made only one appearance.

She told the club website: "Coming to Spurs is an exciting challenge for me and I am really looking forward to the season ahead.

"There's a good atmosphere at the club and I can't wait to get back out there with my new team-mates."

