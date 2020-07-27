Rangers: Alfredo Morelos dilemma discussed by Kenny Miller & Steven Pressley

Media playback is not supported on this device Replacing Morelos not easy for Rangers - Miller

Lille want Alfredo Morelos. The Rangers striker, it seems, is keen on the move, having reportedly agreed terms with the French top-flight club.

No bid has yet been made, but the Scottish Premiership side did hold talks with the cash-rich Ligue 1 outfit earlier this summer about the 24-year-old Colombia forward, who has netted 77 goals in three seasons in Scotland.

But what do Rangers do if an offer arrives? Morelos' former Rangers team-mate Kenny Miller and one-time Ibrox defender Steven Pressley discussed the dilemma on the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

The timing is not ideal, is it?

Rangers are currently without their only other experienced striker, Jermain Defoe, because of injury. Not ideal when they visit Aberdeen in Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener, then travel to Germany to complete their Europa League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen, who hold a 3-1 lead. A busy August league schedule then follows.

"It would be a real strange time to lose Alfredo," says Miller. "You would have four days then to replace him. Who would lead that line on Saturday away at Aberdeen? It is always going to be a tough fixture, but without your main number nine it would be even tougher."

Is there merit in Rangers selling?

Although a regular scorer throughout his time at Ibrox, Morelos is yet to win a trophy with Rangers and went off form midway through last season's curtailed campaign. Only one of his 29 goals came after the winter break.

The club's most sellable asset, the Colombian is contracted at Rangers until 2023 and has previously been linked with moves to China and Qatar.

But Miller suspects now "might be the right time for him" and Pressley believes it's "inevitable" Morelos will leave. "I think his time has come to an end. I think in his mind he's ready to go," he says.

How would Rangers replace him?

With difficulty, and not just because of his goal return. Although the Scottish season is about to start, 2019-20 campaigns across the continent are still being completed. Clubs may be reluctant to let players leave.

However, both Miller and Pressley would expect Rangers to have contingency plans in place should Morelos depart.

"I would imagine that there must be a replacement ready to come in and lead that line on Saturday or I would definitely hope so," says Miller, while Pressley thinks Rangers will sign two attacking players to fill the void.

One player consistently linked with Rangers has been Livingston's Lyndon Dykes, who netted 12 times in 33 games last term to spark interest from two English Championship clubs.

"Dykes had a fantastic season at Livingston," says Miller. "His goal record is not quite matching up as yet with Alfredo's, but he would maybe be a good second option."

What would it mean for stopping the 10?

Neither Pressley nor Miller believe Celtic winning a 10th consecutive title is a "formality".

However, both point to the signings made - and players lost - between now and the transfer window closing in October as crucial.

"If Morelos goes, that weakens the team significantly. That needs to be addressed," Miller says.

"Celtic are overwhelming favourites but there's absolutely no doubt Rangers can challenge. Last season, for six months, they looked all but contenders. That consistency needs to be there over the season."