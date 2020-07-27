Alloa & Dunfermline to share facilities to meet Covid-19 protocols

Dunfermline will train at Alloa's Indodrill Stadium in the coming season

Scottish Championship clubs Dunfermline Athletic and Alloa Athletic are to share resources to ensure they can comply with Covid-19 protocols.

Dunfermline will train at Alloa's Indodrill Stadium, using separate changing facilities, and will be able to play fixtures there in an emergency.

In turn, Alloa will be able to use East End Park if their own stadium cannot host their games in 2020-21.

The second tier is scheduled to begin its shortened season on 17 October.

"In addition, both clubs are currently reviewing other Covid-19 costs that they could share, which could include other local professional clubs in the Forth Valley," a Dunfermline statement said.