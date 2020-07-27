Daniel Harvie: MK Dons sign Ayr United’s Scotland Under-21 left-back

MK Dons have not revealed the length of Daniel Harvie's contract

MK Dons have signed Scotland Under-21 international left-back Daniel Harvie from Ayr United.

Harvie, 21, has left the Scottish Championship side to join League Two outfit Dons for an undisclosed fee.

He follows the signing of Norwich City striker Carlton Morris, who returned last week on a season-long loan.

Russell Martin's side finished 19th in League One, five points clear of safety when the season was ended and the final table readjusted in June.

Harvie, who began his career with Aberdeen, has made 116 appearances since moving to Ayr in July 2018.

