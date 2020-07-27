Ryan Woods: Stoke City midfielder rejoins Millwall for final year of contract

Ryan Woods' Stoke contract expires next summer

Ryan Woods has rejoined Millwall on loan from Championship rivals Stoke City for the 2020-21 season.

It means the combative ex-Shrewsbury Town and Brentford midfielder, 26, will see out the final year of his existing Potters contract at the Den.

Woods was signed for Stoke by Gary Rowett in August 2018, initially on loan, joining permanently in the same week that Rowett was sacked.

He has since made just 14 league starts for the Staffordshire club.

And, in January, current Stoke boss Michael O'Neill allowed him to rejoin Rowett at Millwall until the end of the season, making 18 league appearances.

Millwall finished the 2019-20 season in eighth under Rowett, just two points off a play-off place, 12 points and eight places better off than Stoke.

