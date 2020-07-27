Fleetwood Town: Glenn Whelan in contract talks as six players released

Glenn Whelan
Glenn Whelan has won 91 caps for the Republic of Ireland

Fleetwood Town are in talks with Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan about signing a new contract.

The 36-year-old moved to the League One club on a short-term deal in January from Scottish side Hearts.

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Aston Villa player made 11 appearances as the Cod Army made play-off semi-finals this season.

Meanwhile Kyle Dempsey, Gerard Garner, Matt Gilks, Conor McAleny, Dean Marney and James Cottam have been released.

But Macauley Southam-Hales and Harrison Holgate will stay with Joey Barton's Fleetwood after the club activated one-year extension clauses in their contracts.

