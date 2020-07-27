Fleetwood Town: Glenn Whelan in contract talks as six players released
- From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town are in talks with Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan about signing a new contract.
The 36-year-old moved to the League One club on a short-term deal in January from Scottish side Hearts.
The former Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Aston Villa player made 11 appearances as the Cod Army made play-off semi-finals this season.
Meanwhile Kyle Dempsey, Gerard Garner, Matt Gilks, Conor McAleny, Dean Marney and James Cottam have been released.
But Macauley Southam-Hales and Harrison Holgate will stay with Joey Barton's Fleetwood after the club activated one-year extension clauses in their contracts.