NWSL: Houston Dash win Challenge Cup after beating Chicago Red Stars
The Houston Dash won their first National Women's Soccer League title by beating the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 in the Challenge Cup final on Sunday.
Sophie Schmidt scored an early penalty before Shea Groom sealed victory in injury time from a Rachel Daly assist.
It meant Daly won the Golden Boot award, having already been named most valuable player for the standalone tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"It's a massive honour for me and my family," said the England forward, 28.
Daly, who helped England reach the 2019 World Cup semi-finals and has 35 caps for her country, claimed three goals and two assists in the month-long competition.
She has been with Houston for "a difficult five years", without reaching the NWSL play-offs.
And despite losing two of their four pool games, Daly's side progressed through the knockout stages before upsetting Chicago, runners-up in the 2019 championship game.
"It wasn't luck, it wasn't fluke. We showed up and we believed," she said.
"We're such a special team this year. These girls are special people - absolutely phenomenal."
The NWSL was the first team-sport league to resume in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There were no positive Covid-19 tests out of more than 2,000 during the tournament. However, there is still no confirmation of when the new NWSL season will begin.
