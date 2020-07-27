Scottish gossip: Rangers, Morelos, Maja, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Man City

Lille will begin talks this week to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for £18m and have set a two-week deadline to do a deal. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers want at least £20m for Morelos but that would not be beyond the means of Lille, who are cash rich agreeing a £60m deal to sell Victor Osimhen to Napoli. (Daily Record)

The Ibrox club could replace Morelos with Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, with talks over a move for the former Sunderland youngster potentially starting this week. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have West Ham striker Albian Ajeti, Peterborough's Ivan Toney, and Scotland frontman Steven Fletcher on their list of striking targets. (Daily Record)

Celtic will be seeded for all four qualifying rounds of the Champions League after Basel's failure to win the Swiss title. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has challenged the SPFL to improve its business acumen and get more funds into the game. (Press & Journal)

Dundee United expect to compete the loan signing of Manchester City wide player Luke Bolton on Monday. (Courier)

Manager Steven Gerrard offered his Rangers players support after they were criticised for taking a knee, says defender Connor Goldson.(The Herald)

Coventry City centre-back partnership Dominic Hyam and Michael Rose could be the answer to Scotland's defensive problems, says team-mate Liam Kelly. (Scotsman)