Elliot Watt: Bradford City sign Wolves midfielder for undisclosed fee

Elliot Watt did not make a first-team appearance for Premier League side Wolves

Bradford City have signed Scotland Under-21 midfielder Elliot Watt for an undisclosed fee from Wolves.

The 20-year-old has agreed a two-year deal and is the fourth player to move to Valley Parade since the League Two season ended.

Watt played once in the Carabao Cup for Wolves and spent the start of this year on loan at Carlisle United.

Watt scored once in 14 Carlisle games before League Two was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Elliot is a player I have had my eye on for quite a while now," manager Stuart McCall told the club website.

"He is very hungry and wants to get out and make his mark. He is a really technically gifted ball player who has international experience at youth level with Scotland.

"Even though he still had another year left on his contract, Wolves were happy to let him get out and play football, and we have high hopes for him."

