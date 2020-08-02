Ross County v Motherwell

Ross Doohan could make his competitive Ross County debut after the Celtic goalkeeper completed his loan move to Dingwall on Saturday. Midfielder Joe Chalmers and defender Tom Grivosti and Joe Chalmers remain long-term absentees.

Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang, who joined on loan this week, is in line to make his Well debut along with a series of other summer recruits. Goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to make his first competitive appearance since Northern Ireland's Nations League clash with Austria in November 2018, after which he suffered deep vein thrombosis. However, midfielder Jake Carroll and defender Charles Dunne will return to fitness before September.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "It's been a slight frustration as we'd liked to have got Ross in before and I'm sure Celtic will tell you they'd like to have had business done a couple of weeks earlier too. It's just been one of those domino chains where we knew once Celtic got a new goalkeeper in, Ross would come up to us. We've been patient because it's important we give ourselves good options in every area."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "The worry for me is the transfer window is open now until October. So, with England shutting down for a little while, there is always the fear that English teams come in after watching games early on. So we are prepared for that, but I have strengthened us in lots of areas."

Did you know? Motherwell have only lost one of their last five league meetings with County (W3 D1), winning both of the last two in a row.