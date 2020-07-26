Championship play-offs: Swansea City will target second-leg win, says Steve Cooper

Andre Ayew bounced back after missing penalty to score his 18th goal of the season

Steve Cooper insists Swansea City will play to win their Championship play-off final second leg against Brentford even though a draw would take them to Wembley.

Swansea have a 1-0 lead going into the Griffin Park clash after Andre Ayew's late goal at the Liberty Stadium.

But Cooper says there will be no change of approach.

"It's still all to play for - it's still in the balance," the Swansea head coach said.

"We have a small advantage, but it's only an advantage if you use it.

"As far as I am concerned, it will be 0-0 and we go to play normally. We certainly won't be playing for a draw.

"I think that would be a dangerous game. It doesn't suit our mentality - we want to be positive.

"If you are 1-0 up or 1-0 down at half-time, you don't think it's done. That will be our mentality."

Swansea began the semi-final as underdogs having finished 11 points and three places behind Brentford in the table.

They were under pressure at times in the first half - although both sides had chances - before improving after the break.

Swansea wasted a chance to go in front when Ayew saw a penalty saved in the 64th minute, but their cause was boosted a minute later when Brentford left-back Rico Henry was sent off for a sliding challenge on Connor Roberts.

They finally found a way past Brentford keeper David Raya when Ayew smashed home a half-volley eight minutes from time.

Andre Ayew missed from the spot for the first time this season against Brentford

"We're disappointed only to get the one goal," Cooper added.

"Andre will be disappointed with the penalty of course, but he brushed it off and raised his game even more.

"I thought we were a real threat going forward. I think Brentford are the top scorers in the division, so to keep a clean sheet shows we defended well tonight."

Swansea will receive a welcome boost for the second leg with Kyle Naughton available again after suspension, but the signs are not so good for Wayne Routledge.

He missed the first Brentford encounter with a calf injury picked up on the final day of the regular season at Reading and could now be absent for the rest of the play-off campaign.