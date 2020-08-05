Wolves' Europa League campaign began on 25 July 2019

Europa League: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Olympiakos Date: 6 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says football behind closed doors gives him an empty feeling.

His side play Olympiakos at Molineux on Thursday in the second-leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Before the first-leg in Athens in March, which finished 1-1, right at the start of the problems created for European football by the coronavirus pandemic, Nuno said there was 'no point' playing matches with no fans in the stadium.

Nearly five months on and after the experience of his side playing nine closed-doors games in the Premier League, the Portuguese manager's view has not changed, even if he can understand why it is happening.

"There is an emptiness, before, during and after the matches," he said. "This is the feeling everybody has. It doesn't feel the same."

With the 2020-21 Premier League season set to start on 12 September and fans not allowed in stadiums until the beginning of October at the earliest, the situation is not likely to change any time soon.

However, Nuno knows there are billions of pounds at stake in TV contracts that make playing games essential.

"My opinion didn't change too much," he said. "We want to compete with the fans in the stadium.

"But the pandemic is not over. Maybe the second wave is coming. But at the same time we are committed to helping football.

"In the end, everyone will have time to decide what to do themselves in this situation but, for now, everybody in football must help and must commit and stay together."

Team news

Wolves have no injuries or suspensions to contend with so Nuno should be able to field his strongest team against the Greek champions.

Olympiakos will be without first-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa. The 27-year-old has picked up a wrist injury, meaning Bobby Allain could be handed his European debut.

Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo will also miss out through suspension, after being sent off in the first leg.

Jota's golden touch at home - the match stats