Thomas Frank: Brentford boss wants VAR in Championship after play-off loss

Thomas Frank's Brentford side finished third in the Championship

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank wants the video assistant referee (VAR) system to be used in the Championship.

Frank's side had a player sent off during Sunday's play-off semi-final first-leg defeat at Swansea City.

Referee Keith Stroud showed Rico Henry a straight red card for a sliding challenge on Connor Roberts.

Frank reacted furiously and believes VAR - used in the Premier League, but not the English Football League - would have changed Stroud's decision.

"I don't think it was a red card," said the Dane.

"We are 100% going to appeal and I expect it to be cancelled, so Rico can play on Wednesday night.

"I spoke to the referee about that incident - and funnily enough, he thought it was a red card.

"I definitely think there should be VAR in these games. I understand we do not have it in the Championship but these games are so decisive.

"We are playing for promotion to the Premier League, we are playing for £170m, so I don't understand why we don't have it in these games.

"VAR definitely wouldn't have given it. That is for the future and hopefully the EFL will do something about that."

Henry's red card proved to be a turning point in Sunday's first leg at the Liberty Stadium.

Brentford had dominated much of the game up until the 65th-minute dismissal and, 16 minutes later, Swansea scored the only goal courtesy of a fabulous strike from Andre Ayew.

The two sides will meet again for the second leg at Griffin Park on Wednesday.

Defeat at Swansea was Brentford's third in succession, with the previous two at Stoke and Barnsley costing the Bees automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Despite that slump - which followed an eight-game winning run - Frank has no concerns about lifting his players' morale for the return fixture.

"No, it's not going to be difficult all. There are no heads dropped, just heads up," he added.

"You can see the fire in the eyes of the players. They are ready to go.

"We are 1-0 down at half-time but the determination in the dressing room is so high I'm sure we're going to win that game."