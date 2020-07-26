Pedro: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirms striker's departure

Pedro (left) made 137 appearances in the Premier League and scored 29 goals in the competition

Spanish striker Pedro has played his last game for Chelsea, manager Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The forward, who will be 33 on Tuesday, came on for the final few minutes of Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves.

Pedro, signed from Barcelona for £21m in 2014, helped Chelsea secure the Premier League title in 2016-17 and also won the FA Cup and Europa League.

Reports suggest that he is set to join Serie A club Roma on a free transfer.