Bournemouth: Eddie Howe refuses to discuss future after relegation

Everton 1-3 Bournemouth: Howe reflects on 'incredibly painful' relegation for Cherries

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe would not be drawn on his future as he described relegation from the Premier League as "the hardest moment of my career".

Howe will speak to the Cherries' owners before deciding his next step after their five-year stay in the top flight ended despite a 3-1 win at Everton.

Instead, Aston Villa stayed up after their 1-1 draw at West Ham.

"In terms of the future and what it looks like, that is for another day," said Howe.

"I think the next step for me is to speak to the owner and the directors and see where we go from here. We need to have a strong vision of the future.

"I am determined for Bournemouth to get back in the Premier League."

Bournemouth produced one of their best performances of the season to give themselves a fighting chance of staying up.

They went ahead through a Joshua King penalty and although Moise Kean equalised, further strikes from Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas secured a first Premier League win for Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

The fight they showed in this game had been missing for much of the season, but Howe refused to blame his players for the club's relegation.

"In terms of feelings and emotions this has been the hardest moment of my career," added Howe, who has been manager of Bournemouth since 2012.

"I feel very emotional. Very disappointed, sad and dejected - loads of different things but they are difficult emotions to feel.

"I know the players are hurting. I saw the dressing room and they are all disappointed with what has happened, not necessarily today but during the season. It has not been good enough.

"I feel very sorry for our supporters, especially as they have not been able to be with us.

"I'd like to say sorry from me that we haven't been good enough this year and we haven't been able to stay in the Premier League.

"As the manager I take full responsibility and that is my message to them."