Troy Deeney: Watford skipper unsure about future after relegation

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 3-2 Watford: Relegation is tough to take - Hayden Mullins

Troy Deeney says he has had a "great run" at Watford and does not know if he has played his last game for the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

A last-day 3-2 defeat at Arsenal ended the Hornets' five-season stay in England's top flight.

The 32-year-old club captain has one year to run on his current contract.

"I honestly don't know if this is going to be my last game at Watford or in the Premier League," said striker Deeney.

"If I do ultimately stop playing for Watford as of now I've had a great run.

"Things happen in football. I have been here 10 years. If it is my time to go, it is my time to go."

Deeney looked crestfallen at the final whistle as managerless Watford ended the season 19th in the table.

He joined from Walsall in August 2010 and has scored 123 goals in 367 league appearances.

Troy Deeney scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season in the match against Arsenal

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Deeney said he is to have a knee operation and "go and spend some time with my family".

He added: "At the end of the day they're the only people whose opinions I care about. If someone wants to give me grief online then please do it.

"I'm a big boy with big shoulders and I've had some real world issues so getting some stick online doesn't bother me."

With the 2020-21 season starting on 12 September, the first task by Watford's owners will be to appoint a new manager capable of inspiring a return to the top flight.

Nigel Pearson was sacked two games from the end of the season despite steering the team out of the relegation zone, with Hayden Mullins named interim head coach for the final week.

Deeney expects changes at the club over the summer - and said he felt for people who worked at the club behind the scenes as well as the fans.

"Ultimately we have not been good enough, there's no point dancing around it," he said.

"Clubs can go in different directions and players can. If that is my last game, I am happy I went out on my shield. Did I go out and do everything I could? Yes. Was it good enough? No."

Mullins said the three-month suspension of the Premier League because of the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted Watford's season.

"Before that we were in a really good place where we were getting some really good results," he added.

"The lockdown came and we had the big long break. It was really quite disruptive for us."

Asked if he was interested in the job permanently, Mullins said: "I don't know yet. The game has just finished and it's still a bit raw.

"We need a bit of time to process things, sit down and look at how things have been this season."