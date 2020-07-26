Leighton Baines: Everton defender retires from playing at 35

Everton put up a message to Baines during the game against Bournemouth

Everton left-back Leighton Baines has announced he is retiring from playing at the age of 35.

The former England international came on as a substitute in the final league game of this season as the Toffees lost 3-1 to Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Baines joined the club from Wigan in the summer of 2007 and made 420 appearances for them, scoring 39 goals.

"Every Evertonian must be grateful to him," said Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti.

"He had a fantastic career here and was a fantastic example for all his team-mates.

"We would like to keep him in the club because his knowledge is very important, but in the next days he has to make a decision.

"The club is open to have him stay with us. It's his decision. We have time to think about this."

Baines had been offered a one-year contract extension.

He made nine appearances for Everton this season, scoring once as the Goodison Park side drew 2-2 with Leicester City in the Carabao Cup before losing on penalties.

He earned 30 caps for England and played at the 2014 World Cup.