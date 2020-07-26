Mark Byrne: Teenage goalkeeper joins Newry City from Warrenpoint Town

Mark Byrne will be available to play for Newry City once the new season begins

Championship club Newry City have completed the signing of goalkeeper Mark Byrne from Warrenpoint Town.

Newry boss Darren Mullen said the 19-year-old had the potential to develop into "a top-class goalkeeper".

Byrne was handed a three-month suspension after a brawl at the end of Warrenpoint's Irish Cup exit at the hands of Ballymena United in February.

With the ban now over, he is clear to play for Newry once the new season begins.

Byrne made 14 appearances for Warrenpoint last season after breaking into the first team at Milltown.

After being relegated from the Irish Premiership in 2019, Newry finished fifth in the curtailed Championship season in their first campaign back in the second tier.