Wilfried Zaha 'so set on leaving' Crystal Palace, says manager Roy Hodgson

Wilfried Zaha is "so set on leaving" Crystal Palace, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says.

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast forward was linked with moves to both Everton and Arsenal last summer.

However, a deal failed to materialise and Hodgson says the speculation impacted on the player this season.

"It's obviously affected him because his form in the last few weeks has really been quite poor considering what he is capable of doing," Hodgson said.

"It's a dilemma for the club and a dilemma for him if he is so set on leaving. If he feels he just does not want to be with us any more, that would be sad.

"We still like him very much; we can't make him like us. This is a situation that only he and the club can sort out. I don't have an answer."

Zaha, who came through Palace's academy, left to join Manchester United in 2013 before returning to Selhurst Park in 2014, initially on loan.

Known for his trickery and close control, Zaha scored 10 league goals in 2018-19 but managed just four this term, his lowest tally since the 2015-16 campaign.