Ross Doohan: Celtic goalkeeper nears Ross County loan move

Ross Doohan played for Ross County against his parent club on Sunday

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell hopes to conclude a deal early this week to sign goalkeeper Ross Doohan on loan from Celtic.

The 22-year-old was allowed to play for County as a trialist on Sunday, conceding two goals to his parent club.

Now Kettlewell is looking to take the Scotland Under-21 international to Dingwall for the season ahead.

"I hope we can maybe get something done probably Tuesday and get him in for the start of the season," Kettlewell said.

Doohan has spent the past two seasons on loan at Scottish Championship side Ayr United.

Kettlewell expects the goalkeeper to be on the bench for Celtic in Monday's friendly with Hibernian before he is allowed to join his squad.

"We know him well as a goalkeeper," Kettlewell told BBC Scotland. "We've seen what he's done out on loan at Ayr.

"Ross has been top of the list for us for a period of time. It's kind of been pending for three/four weeks, but it looks like it's going to get done."

Celtic are seeking an experienced goalkeeper of their own with Fraser Forster having ended his loan from Southampton and Craig Gordon having moved to Hearts.

"We knew we just had to get to the stage where Celtic are obviously looking to spend a bit of money and bring somebody else in and that would trigger us getting Ross," Kettlewell added.

"We feel he'll be a really good addition to the group and we're really looking forward to getting him in."