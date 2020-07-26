Coventry City deny Wasps claims they withdrew from Ricoh Arena negotiations

Coventry City returned to the Ricoh Arena in 2014 after a year ground-sharing with Northampton Town

Coventry City have rejected Wasps' claims they withdrew from negotiations to play home games at the Ricoh Arena.

The Sky Blues say an EFL deadline to confirm their home for 2020-21 elapsed on Friday, thus they will instead play games at Birmingham City's St Andrew's.

In response to City's confirmation of the return to Birmingham next term, Wasps had denied the claim that an indemnity was part of any agreement.

Now, City chief executive Dave Boddy says it was "absolutely a requirement".

"This indemnity would have put the football club at substantial risk and jeopardise its very future," Boddy said in Coventry's latest statement.

"We would be happy to produce correspondence to support all of our claims but unfortunately we are bound by the NDA [non-disclosure agreement], which we signed at the start of talks at the insistence of Wasps.

"Because progress was being made the EFL extended the deadline twice during this week to Friday; and on that expiry we were instructed by them to confirm where we would play. All parties in the process were well aware of these extensions.

"We were faced with exactly the same problem last season, and were effectively 'timed out' by them again."

Wasps have been contacted by BBC Sport for a response.

The Premiership rugby union club took control of the stadium when they purchased the remaining 50% share from the Alan Edwards Higgs Charity in November 2014, having previously acquired the other 50% from Coventry City Council.

At that time Wasps acknowledged the deal "might raise concerns" with Coventry football fans, but said they were committed to "a long-term and mutually productive relationship".

Coventry's owners Sisu failed to agree terms with the rugby club last season, and another season of exile awaits the club, who returned to the Championship as League One champions this summer.

City, who previously also ground-shared with Northampton - some 35 miles away - now plan to build a new stadium on land owned by the University of Warwick.

Wasps said in Friday's announcement: "We were not aware the club [Coventry] would be making a statement this evening and will be looking carefully at elements of what they have claimed, and may possibly comment further in the next couple of days."