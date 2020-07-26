Kevin de Bruyne: Twentieth assist of season equals Thierry Henry's record
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has equalled Thierry Henry's long-held record for the most assists in a single Premier League season.
The 29-year-old Belgian made his 20th league goal of the 2019-20 campaign when he set up Raheem Sterling during the 5-0 win against Norwich on Sunday.
That brought him level with Arsenal legend Henry's total from 2002-03.
De Bruyne's previous best was 18, set in 2016-17, and he now has a total of 66 assists in 154 Premier League games.
He remains in 15th place on the all-time Premier League assists list since 1992, which is led by Manchester United's Ryan Giggs with 162.
"I have got two more - you guys took two away from me that I am still claiming so for me I was already above Thierry!" said De Bruyne.
"I need my team-mates, obviously I am creating for them to score, and I am grateful when they do. It is nice to have [the record] and it is nice to have it with Thierry."
|Most assists in a single Premier League season
|Player
|Season
|Assists
|=1. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)
|2019-20
|20
|=1. Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
|2002-03
|20
|3. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
|2015-16
|19
|=4. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)
|2016-17
|18
|=4. Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea)
|2014-15
|18
|=4. Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
|2004-05
|18
|7. Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal)
|2007-08
|17
|=8. Eric Cantona (Man Utd)
|1992-93
|16
|=8. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)
|2017-18
|16