Kevin de Bruyne: Twentieth assist of season equals Thierry Henry's record

De Bruyne has started 32 league games for City this season, and made three substitute appearances, while Henry's total in 2002-03 came from 37 starts

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has equalled Thierry Henry's long-held record for the most assists in a single Premier League season.

The 29-year-old Belgian made his 20th league goal of the 2019-20 campaign when he set up Raheem Sterling during the 5-0 win against Norwich on Sunday.

That brought him level with Arsenal legend Henry's total from 2002-03.

De Bruyne's previous best was 18, set in 2016-17, and he now has a total of 66 assists in 154 Premier League games.

He remains in 15th place on the all-time Premier League assists list since 1992, which is led by Manchester United's Ryan Giggs with 162.

"I have got two more - you guys took two away from me that I am still claiming so for me I was already above Thierry!" said De Bruyne.

"I need my team-mates, obviously I am creating for them to score, and I am grateful when they do. It is nice to have [the record] and it is nice to have it with Thierry."