Kevin de Bruyne: Twentieth assist of season equals Thierry Henry's record

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne
De Bruyne has started 32 league games for City this season, and made three substitute appearances, while Henry's total in 2002-03 came from 37 starts

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has equalled Thierry Henry's long-held record for the most assists in a single Premier League season.

The 29-year-old Belgian made his 20th league goal of the 2019-20 campaign when he set up Raheem Sterling during the 5-0 win against Norwich on Sunday.

That brought him level with Arsenal legend Henry's total from 2002-03.

De Bruyne's previous best was 18, set in 2016-17, and he now has a total of 66 assists in 154 Premier League games.

He remains in 15th place on the all-time Premier League assists list since 1992, which is led by Manchester United's Ryan Giggs with 162.

"I have got two more - you guys took two away from me that I am still claiming so for me I was already above Thierry!" said De Bruyne.

"I need my team-mates, obviously I am creating for them to score, and I am grateful when they do. It is nice to have [the record] and it is nice to have it with Thierry."

Most assists in a single Premier League season
PlayerSeasonAssists
=1. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)2019-2020
=1. Thierry Henry (Arsenal)2002-0320
3. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) 2015-1619
=4. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)2016-1718
=4. Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea)2014-1518
=4. Frank Lampard (Chelsea)2004-0518
7. Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal) 2007-0817
=8. Eric Cantona (Man Utd) 1992-9316
=8. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)2017-1816

