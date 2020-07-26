Leigh Griffiths: Celtic manager Neil Lennon lauds striker's improved fitness

Leigh Griffiths scored 11 goals for Neil Lennon's Celtic last season

Neil Lennon has "nothing but praise" for Leigh Griffiths after the Celtic striker improved his fitness while his team-mates were on camp in France.

Manager Lennon left Griffiths, 29, behind when the side went to play Nice, Lyon and Paris St-Germain.

The Scotland international has scored 115 goals in 231 appearances for Celtic.

"I gave him a bit of criticism while I was away," Lennon said after Sunday's 2-0 friendly win against Ross County.

"He's got himself in great condition. He needs a little bit of time in terms of his football. He will get some game time tomorrow [against friendly opponents Hibernian].

"It's a great boost. It's the minimum requirement. He's got himself to a really good level, so it's important he maintains that because he will be an asset for us."

Lennon said there was "nothing at the minute" regarding transfer activity but explained: "I'm hoping to add to the squad, there's no question of that. Sometimes these things take a bit of time."

The manager was "very pleased" with a run out against County in which an own goal by Coll Donaldson was followed by Mohamed Elyounoussi's effort for the hosts, who open their Scottish Premiership defence against Hamilton Academical next Sunday.

Left-back Greg Taylor went off injured, but Lennon told the BBC: "He thinks he should be okay.

"It's a trauma knock. We're hoping he'll be ready for Wednesday or Thursday to resume training. He should be okay for the weekend."