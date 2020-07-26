Match ends, Juventus 2, Sampdoria 0.
Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria: Maurizio Sarri's side claim ninth straight Serie A title
Juventus clinched a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title as they defeated Sampdoria in Turin.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 31st league goal of the season from Miralem Pjanic's short free-kick in first-half injury time and Federico Bernardeschi sealed the victory after 67 minutes.
Maurizio Sarri's side are the only team to win nine consecutive titles in one of Europe's top five leagues.
It extends their own record, which Bayern Munich had matched in June.
Ronaldo missed the chance to get closer to Ciro Immobile's tally of 34 at the top of the Serie A goal charts as he struck a penalty against the crossbar in the final minutes.
Juventus had missed the chance to claim the title in what manager Sarri described as a "messy" defeat at Udinese on Thursday and began Sunday's match with just one win in their last five games.
They were far from their free-flowing best and were forced to withstand plenty of pressure in the second half but Bernardeschi's goal from Ronaldo's saved attempt ensured former Chelsea manager Sarri won the first league title of his managerial career.
Sampdoria's hopes of finding a way back into the match ended as they were reduced to 10-men following a second booking for Morten Thorsby.
Ronaldo's goal sees him move to within three of leading Serie A goalscorer Immobile, who scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Verona earlier on Sunday.
Juventus extend record domination
Juventus are one of three European teams to be on a run of nine titles in a row, alongside Celtic in Scotland and Ludogorets Razgrad of Bulgaria.
The world record for consecutive league titles is thought to be Tafea, who won the Vanuatu league for 15 seasons in a row (1994 to 2009), while Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps and the now dissolved Skonto of Latvia have the European record with 14 in a row.
Lyon won seven French titles in a row (between 2002 and 2008), while Real Madrid have won five consecutive Spanish titles twice and Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are the only teams to win three in a row in England.
Within Europe's 'big five' leagues - England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France - Juventus' 36 titles is a record, two ahead of this season's Spanish champions Real Madrid.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 13DaniloSubstituted forBernardeschiat 29'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 4de LigtSubstituted forRuganiat 78'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 25RabiotBooked at 86mins
- 5PjanicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBentancurat 78'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 80mins
- 10DybalaSubstituted forHiguaínat 40'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 8Ramsey
- 21Higuaín
- 24Rugani
- 28Demiral
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 35Olivieri
- 38Muratore
- 46Zanimacchia
- 77Buffon
Sampdoria
- 1Audero
- 21TonelliBooked at 45mins
- 34Yoshida
- 5ChabotSubstituted forLérisat 22'minutes
- 3Augello
- 12DepaoliBooked at 88mins
- 18ThorsbyBooked at 77mins
- 7Linetty
- 14JanktoBooked at 65minsSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 73'minutes
- 11RamírezSubstituted forMaroniat 90+1'minutes
- 27Quagliarella
Substitutes
- 9Bonazzoli
- 16Askildsen
- 17La Gumina
- 20Maroni
- 22Seculin
- 23Gabbiadini
- 25Ferrari
- 26Léris
- 29Murru
- 30Falcone
- 33Rocha Lima
- 91Bertolacci
- Referee:
- Francesco Fourneau
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Sampdoria 0.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Gonzalo Maroni replaces Gastón Ramírez because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lorenzo Tonelli.
Post update
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Post update
Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Juventus 2, Sampdoria 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Booking
Fabio Depaoli (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty Juventus. Alex Sandro draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Fabio Depaoli (Sampdoria) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tommaso Augello with a cross.
Booking
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Post update
Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Manolo Gabbiadini with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.