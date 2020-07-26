Italian Serie A
Juventus2Sampdoria0

Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria: Maurizio Sarri's side claim ninth straight Serie A title

Breaking news

Juventus clinched a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title as they defeated Sampdoria in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 31st league goal of the season from Miralem Pjanic's short free-kick in first-half injury time and Federico Bernardeschi sealed the victory after 67 minutes.

Maurizio Sarri's side are the only team to win nine consecutive titles in one of Europe's top five leagues.

It extends their own record, which Bayern Munich had matched in June.

Ronaldo missed the chance to get closer to Ciro Immobile's tally of 34 at the top of the Serie A goal charts as he struck a penalty against the crossbar in the final minutes.

Juventus had missed the chance to claim the title in what manager Sarri described as a "messy" defeat at Udinese on Thursday and began Sunday's match with just one win in their last five games.

They were far from their free-flowing best and were forced to withstand plenty of pressure in the second half but Bernardeschi's goal from Ronaldo's saved attempt ensured former Chelsea manager Sarri won the first league title of his managerial career.

Sampdoria's hopes of finding a way back into the match ended as they were reduced to 10-men following a second booking for Morten Thorsby.

Ronaldo's goal sees him move to within three of leading Serie A goalscorer Immobile, who scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Verona earlier on Sunday.

Juventus extend record domination

Juventus are one of three European teams to be on a run of nine titles in a row, alongside Celtic in Scotland and Ludogorets Razgrad of Bulgaria.

The world record for consecutive league titles is thought to be Tafea, who won the Vanuatu league for 15 seasons in a row (1994 to 2009), while Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps and the now dissolved Skonto of Latvia have the European record with 14 in a row.

Lyon won seven French titles in a row (between 2002 and 2008), while Real Madrid have won five consecutive Spanish titles twice and Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are the only teams to win three in a row in England.

Within Europe's 'big five' leagues - England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France - Juventus' 36 titles is a record, two ahead of this season's Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13DaniloSubstituted forBernardeschiat 29'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 4de LigtSubstituted forRuganiat 78'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 25RabiotBooked at 86mins
  • 5PjanicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBentancurat 78'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 80mins
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forHiguaínat 40'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 8Ramsey
  • 21Higuaín
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Demiral
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 35Olivieri
  • 38Muratore
  • 46Zanimacchia
  • 77Buffon

Sampdoria

  • 1Audero
  • 21TonelliBooked at 45mins
  • 34Yoshida
  • 5ChabotSubstituted forLérisat 22'minutes
  • 3Augello
  • 12DepaoliBooked at 88mins
  • 18ThorsbyBooked at 77mins
  • 7Linetty
  • 14JanktoBooked at 65minsSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 73'minutes
  • 11RamírezSubstituted forMaroniat 90+1'minutes
  • 27Quagliarella

Substitutes

  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 16Askildsen
  • 17La Gumina
  • 20Maroni
  • 22Seculin
  • 23Gabbiadini
  • 25Ferrari
  • 26Léris
  • 29Murru
  • 30Falcone
  • 33Rocha Lima
  • 91Bertolacci
Referee:
Francesco Fourneau

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 2, Sampdoria 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Sampdoria 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Gonzalo Maroni replaces Gastón Ramírez because of an injury.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lorenzo Tonelli.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Juventus 2, Sampdoria 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

  12. Booking

    Fabio Depaoli (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Penalty Juventus. Alex Sandro draws a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Fabio Depaoli (Sampdoria) after a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tommaso Augello with a cross.

  16. Booking

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

  18. Post update

    Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Manolo Gabbiadini with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th July 2020

  • JuventusJuventus2SampdoriaSampdoria0
  • BolognaBologna3LecceLecce2
  • CagliariCagliari0UdineseUdinese1
  • RomaRoma2FiorentinaFiorentina1
  • SPALSPAL1TorinoTorino1
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1LazioLazio5

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus36265575383783
2Inter Milan362210477364176
3Atalanta36229596455175
4Lazio36236776393775
5Roma361971071482364
6AC Milan361791056451160
7Napoli361781158471159
8Sassuolo36139146462248
9Hellas Verona361113124448-446
10Bologna361210145160-946
11Parma36137165152-146
12Fiorentina361013134447-343
13Udinese36119163549-1442
14Cagliari361012145053-342
15Sampdoria36125194660-1441
16Torino36116194364-2139
17Genoa3699184468-2436
18Lecce3688204780-3332
19Brescia3666243476-4224
20SPAL3655262671-4520
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you