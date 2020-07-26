Rangers: Steven Gerrard not seeking 'short-term' striker

Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe are the only experienced strikers in Rangers' squad

Rangers "can't make a decision for the short-term" as they seek to increase their striking options, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard was without injured Jermain Defoe and fielded Alfredo Morelos for only an hour in Saturday's 2-0 friendly win over Coventry City at Ibrox.

Defoe came off with a hamstring strain in last week's defeat of Motherwell.

"We haven't got enough options in the number nine area at the moment," Gerrard told Premier Sports.

"I had to be sensible with Alfredo and get him off the pitch. We're actively looking to strengthen in that area. We have to be patient and try and get the right one in.

"We can't just make a decision for the short-term. We have to look at the big picture and the long term. We'll only go in for the right name who can help us over 60 games rather than someone who can help us for the next few weeks."

Gerrard praised Joe Aribo's "sensational" pre-season performances after the midfielder scored the opener against Coventry - his second in two games - with Connor Goldson adding the second.

Centre-half Filip Helander came on for the last half-hour against the Sky Blues and Gerrard is hopeful of arranging another friendly before Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener away to Aberdeen to give the Sweden international more game time.

Helander's last competitive outing was December's League Cup final defeat by Celtic, while Gerrard says Steven Davis's Achilles injury, which kept the veteran midfielder out against Coventry, is "nothing serious".

"One of the big reasons for trying to get a game on Tuesday is to try and add to the 30 minutes Fil got today," Gerrard said. "The idea will be, can he go for 45-60 minutes to get him in better condition and available for the Aberdeen game?

"Will he be available for the start? I think it will be touch and go. He'll be fit enough in terms of the injury, but it's whether we think he's going to be sharp enough with enough minutes in his legs to go from the start against Aberdeen.

"If we can get the game on, that could be a big factor in whether he's available to start or not."