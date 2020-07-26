St Mirren Covid-19 case proves testing works, says Livingston's Gary Holt

Ross County chairman Roy McGregor and Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell were social distancing at Sunday's friendly

Discovery of a positive Covid-19 case among St Mirren's backroom staff is "a well done" for Scottish football, says Livingston head coach Gary Holt.

The two sides meet in their opening Scottish Premiership fixture in Paisley on Saturday.

Holt fears the virus could have spread to both sets of players had strict testing not been in place.

"You've got to give a big pat on the back to St Mirren and to Scottish football in what we're doing," he said.

It was originally announced that seven members of the Paisley club's backroom had tested positive, but follow-up examination from the NHS found six of those were false positives.

In response, Scottish Premiership clubs have reverted back to testing twice per week instead of once.

They already had measures in place to keep members of the backroom team separated from the players in what Holt describes as "the new norm".

"You've got your questionnaire, you've got your heat sensing and then you've got your testing now, you've got your sanitisation and social distancing when you're sitting eating," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"We've got all these protocols we've got to follow. Imagine if we hadn't been doing all these things and he'd been in the building and two weeks down the line and everybody's got it. It shows what we're doing is right."