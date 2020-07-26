Alfredo Morelos: No offer made after Lille talks with Rangers

Alfredo Morelos (right) has been Rangers' main striker during pre-season

Lille have held talks with Rangers about striker Alfredo Morelos but the Ibrox club have not received an offer.

Colombia international Morelos, 24, has scored 77 goals in 129 Rangers games, finishing as the club's top scorer three years in a row.

Discussions with the Ligue 1 club took place earlier this summer and Rangers are believed to be holding firm to their valuation of the the forward.

French media reported Lille had reached an agreement with Morelos.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said after Saturday's 2-0 friendly win against visitors Coventry City he did not have "enough options" up front and was not looking for a "short term" recruit in attack.

Morelos played an hour against the Sky Blues and Jermain Defoe did not feature as he recovers from a hamstring injury.