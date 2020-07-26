Irish Cup semi-finals: Cliftonville duo and Ballymena's McCullough win appeals

David Jeffrey's touchline ban for the semi-final showdown against Coleraine has been overturned

Cliftonville duo Jamie Harney and Garry Breen and Ballymena United defender Steven McCullough have been cleared to play in Monday's Irish Cup semi-finals.

The Irish FA turned down Cliftonville appeals last week but the club took the matter to arbitration and said on Sunday that this had been "successful".

The Ballymena defender's appeal was also upheld, BBC Sport NI understands.

It's not clear whether Ballymena boss David Jeffrey's appeal against a touchline been has been successful.

The clubs argued that all the bans would have been already served but for Covid-19.

The Braidmen face neighbours Coleraine in Monday's first semi-final at Windsor Park (16:00 BST) with the last-four clash between the Reds and the Glens following at the same venue at 20:00.

Both games will be live on BBC Two NI television, online, iPlayer and BBC Radio Ulster.

The semi-finals at Windsor Parkwill see the first senior action since lrish League football was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remainder of the Premiership season was cancelled so matches where the bans would have been served were not played.