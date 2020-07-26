Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, AEK, Toney, Peterborough, Barkas, Fletcher, Malinov

Celtic are in talks with Peterborough United about signing striker Ivan Toney, but the English League One club have already accepted an offer from Brentford for the 24-year-old. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Celtic are back in negotiations with AEK Athens over goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas, who is keen on a move to Scotland, after the Greek Superleague club rejected an initial £3.5m offer, but the Scottish champions will only complete the deal if they give up on their hopes of a return for Fraser Forster from Southampton. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland striker Steven Fletcher is "very keen" on signing for Celtic this summer after ending his four years with Sheffield Wednesday, according to former Hibernian team-mate Tam McManus. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has told how he has not had any concrete offers on the table to leave Ibrox this summer. (The National)

Bulgaria midfielder Kristiyan Malinov, the CSKA Sofia 26-year-old targeted by Rangers, is reportedly being tracked by La Liga club Celta Vigo. (The Herald On Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned the Ibrox board that his squad needs strengthened further if his side are to mount a serious challenge to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this season. (Scotland On Sunday)

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has returned to training with the Celtic first team after being criticised for his fitness by manager Neil Lennon, but it remains to be seen if he features in friendlies against Ross County today and Hibernian tomorrow. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Scotland Under-21 full-back Calvin Miller could relaunch his career in France with Ligue 2 club Amiens, but the 22-year-old who left Celtic this summer also has offers on the table from Major League Soccer outfits DC United and Minnesota United. (Sunday Mail)