National League promotion final: Harrogate Town v Notts County
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Harrogate
- 1Belshaw
- 2Fallowfield
- 6Burrell
- 7Thomson
- 22Smith
- 4Falkingham
- 20Hall
- 17Kerry
- 25Martin
- 18Muldoon
- 23Diamond
Substitutes
- 8Emmett
- 9Beck
- 11Leesley
- 13Cracknell
- 16Stead
- 28Harratt
Notts County
- 1Slocombe
- 4Rose
- 5Turner
- 14Wootton
- 8Doyle
- 6O'Brien
- 9Dennis
- 20Brindley
- 31Lacey
- 33Bagan
- 37Roberts
Substitutes
- 7Thomas
- 11Boldewijn
- 13Rawlinson
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 22Crawford
- 40McDonnell
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match report to follow.