National League
Harrogate15:00Notts County
Venue: Wembley Stadium, England

National League promotion final: Harrogate Town v Notts County

Line-ups

Harrogate

  • 1Belshaw
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 6Burrell
  • 7Thomson
  • 22Smith
  • 4Falkingham
  • 20Hall
  • 17Kerry
  • 25Martin
  • 18Muldoon
  • 23Diamond

Substitutes

  • 8Emmett
  • 9Beck
  • 11Leesley
  • 13Cracknell
  • 16Stead
  • 28Harratt

Notts County

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Rose
  • 5Turner
  • 14Wootton
  • 8Doyle
  • 6O'Brien
  • 9Dennis
  • 20Brindley
  • 31Lacey
  • 33Bagan
  • 37Roberts

Substitutes

  • 7Thomas
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 22Crawford
  • 40McDonnell
Referee:
James Bell

Match report to follow.

