Celtic v Hamilton Academical
Line-ups
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 30Frimpong
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 3Taylor
- 8Brown
- 17Christie
- 42McGregor
- 49Forrest
- 22Edouard
- 27Elyounoussi
Substitutes
- 1Barkas
- 6Bitton
- 11Klimala
- 12Soro
- 18Rogic
- 21Ntcham
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 33Elhamed
- 77Dembele
Hamilton
- 23Fulton
- 2Odoffin
- 6Hamilton
- 12Want
- 3McMann
- 11Smith
- 8Martin
- 34Callachan
- 15Hughes
- 20Moyo
- 19Winter
Substitutes
- 4McKenna
- 9Ogkmpoe
- 14Trafford
- 16Fjørtoft
- 18Mimnaugh
- 21Munro
- 22Gourlay
- 32Smith
- 36Owolabi
- Referee:
- William Collum