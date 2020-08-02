Scottish Premiership
Celtic16:30Hamilton
Venue: Celtic Park, Scotland

Celtic v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Celtic

  • 29Bain
  • 30Frimpong
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 3Taylor
  • 8Brown
  • 17Christie
  • 42McGregor
  • 49Forrest
  • 22Edouard
  • 27Elyounoussi

Substitutes

  • 1Barkas
  • 6Bitton
  • 11Klimala
  • 12Soro
  • 18Rogic
  • 21Ntcham
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 33Elhamed
  • 77Dembele

Hamilton

  • 23Fulton
  • 2Odoffin
  • 6Hamilton
  • 12Want
  • 3McMann
  • 11Smith
  • 8Martin
  • 34Callachan
  • 15Hughes
  • 20Moyo
  • 19Winter

Substitutes

  • 4McKenna
  • 9Ogkmpoe
  • 14Trafford
  • 16Fjørtoft
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 21Munro
  • 22Gourlay
  • 32Smith
  • 36Owolabi
Referee:
William Collum

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11002113
2Rangers11001013
3St Mirren11001013
4Dundee Utd10101101
5St Johnstone10101101
6Celtic00000000
7Hamilton00000000
8Motherwell00000000
9Ross County00000000
10Kilmarnock100112-10
11Aberdeen100101-10
12Livingston100101-10
View full Scottish Premiership table

