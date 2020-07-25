Match ends, Genoa 0, Inter Milan 3.
Genoa 0-3 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku & Alexis Sanchez score as Inter go second in Serie A
-
- From the section European Football
Inter Milan moved into second place in Serie A, four points behind leaders Juventus, with a 3-0 win over Genoa thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.
Juve will win the league with two games to spare if they beat Sampdoria on Sunday, but have only won once in their past five games.
Lukaku opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a header from a Cristiano Biraghi cross, before Sanchez struck in the 83rd minute, and Lukaku added his second in stoppage time.
Inter went above Atalanta with the win, while Genoa remain fourth from bottom, four points above the relegation zone having played a game more than Lecce, their rivals for the final relegation place.
Line-ups
Genoa
- 1Perin
- 5Goldaniga
- 17RomeroBooked at 45mins
- 2Zapata
- 32AnkersenSubstituted forGhiglioneat 76'minutes
- 85BehramiSubstituted forSchöneat 59'minutes
- 65RovellaSubstituted forDestroat 77'minutes
- 15Jagiello
- 4CriscitoBooked at 16mins
- 30FavilliSubstituted forPandevat 70'minutes
- 99Pinamonti
Substitutes
- 3Barreca
- 13Ichazo
- 14Biraschi
- 16Eriksson
- 18Ghiglione
- 19Pandev
- 20Schöne
- 22Marchetti
- 23Destro
- 24Bianchi
- 29Cassata
- 55Masiello
Inter Milan
- 1HandanovicBooked at 86mins
- 37SkriniarSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 64'minutes
- 13RanocchiaBooked at 74mins
- 2Godín
- 11MosesSubstituted forCandrevaat 84'minutes
- 5GagliardiniBooked at 42mins
- 77Brozovic
- 34BiraghiSubstituted forYoungat 84'minutes
- 24EriksenSubstituted forValeroat 64'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6de Vrij
- 7Sánchez
- 15Young
- 20Valero
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 31Pirola
- 32Agoume
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 46Berni
- 87Candreva
- 95Bastoni
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Genoa 0, Inter Milan 3.
Goal!
Goal! Genoa 0, Inter Milan 3. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Lasse Schöne (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Marcelo Brozovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mattia Destro (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paolo Ghiglione with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Ashley Young (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa).
Booking
Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Genoa) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Filip Jagiello.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Victor Moses.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Ashley Young replaces Cristiano Biraghi.
Goal!
Goal! Genoa 0, Inter Milan 2. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Moses with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristián Zapata (Genoa) with an attempt from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Edoardo Goldaniga with a cross.
Post update
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Edoardo Goldaniga (Genoa).
Post update
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).