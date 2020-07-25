Italian Serie A
Genoa0Inter Milan3

Genoa 0-3 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku & Alexis Sanchez score as Inter go second in Serie A

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez
Lukaku has now scored 23 times in Serie A this season

Inter Milan moved into second place in Serie A, four points behind leaders Juventus, with a 3-0 win over Genoa thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Juve will win the league with two games to spare if they beat Sampdoria on Sunday, but have only won once in their past five games.

Lukaku opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a header from a Cristiano Biraghi cross, before Sanchez struck in the 83rd minute, and Lukaku added his second in stoppage time.

Inter went above Atalanta with the win, while Genoa remain fourth from bottom, four points above the relegation zone having played a game more than Lecce, their rivals for the final relegation place.

Line-ups

Genoa

  • 1Perin
  • 5Goldaniga
  • 17RomeroBooked at 45mins
  • 2Zapata
  • 32AnkersenSubstituted forGhiglioneat 76'minutes
  • 85BehramiSubstituted forSchöneat 59'minutes
  • 65RovellaSubstituted forDestroat 77'minutes
  • 15Jagiello
  • 4CriscitoBooked at 16mins
  • 30FavilliSubstituted forPandevat 70'minutes
  • 99Pinamonti

Substitutes

  • 3Barreca
  • 13Ichazo
  • 14Biraschi
  • 16Eriksson
  • 18Ghiglione
  • 19Pandev
  • 20Schöne
  • 22Marchetti
  • 23Destro
  • 24Bianchi
  • 29Cassata
  • 55Masiello

Inter Milan

  • 1HandanovicBooked at 86mins
  • 37SkriniarSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 64'minutes
  • 13RanocchiaBooked at 74mins
  • 2Godín
  • 11MosesSubstituted forCandrevaat 84'minutes
  • 5GagliardiniBooked at 42mins
  • 77Brozovic
  • 34BiraghiSubstituted forYoungat 84'minutes
  • 24EriksenSubstituted forValeroat 64'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Sánchez
  • 15Young
  • 20Valero
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 31Pirola
  • 32Agoume
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 46Berni
  • 87Candreva
  • 95Bastoni
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamGenoaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Genoa 0, Inter Milan 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Genoa 0, Inter Milan 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Genoa 0, Inter Milan 3. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

  5. Post update

    Lasse Schöne (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Marcelo Brozovic.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mattia Destro (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paolo Ghiglione with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

  10. Post update

    Ashley Young (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa).

  12. Booking

    Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Genoa) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Filip Jagiello.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Victor Moses.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Ashley Young replaces Cristiano Biraghi.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Genoa 0, Inter Milan 2. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Moses with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristián Zapata (Genoa) with an attempt from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Edoardo Goldaniga with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Edoardo Goldaniga (Genoa).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus35255573383580
2Inter Milan362210477364176
3Atalanta36229596455175
4Lazio35226771383372
5Roma351871069472261
6AC Milan361791056451160
7Napoli36169115748957
8Sassuolo361310136561449
9Hellas Verona351113114343046
10Parma36137165152-146
11Fiorentina351013124345-243
12Bologna351110144858-1043
13Cagliari351012135052-242
14Sampdoria35125184658-1241
15Udinese35109163449-1539
16Torino35115194263-2138
17Genoa3699184468-2436
18Lecce3588194577-3232
19Brescia3666243476-4224
20SPAL3554262570-4519
View full Italian Serie A table

Find a club, activity or sport near you