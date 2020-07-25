Serie A: Sinisa Mihajlovic, Bologna coach, says 'I'd rather not play next season without fans'

Mihajlovic's Bologna are 12th in Serie A. They have lost four of their last six league games and have only won once since the restart

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says he would rather Serie A was not played next season if it meant more matches being staged without fans in stadiums.

The season in Italy resumed last month behind closed doors.

But the 51-year-old, who has continued coaching this season despite being treated for leukaemia, said matches had been worse than training sessions.

"It's not a question of motivation but playing without an audience is a pain," he said.

"Playing without fans for a long time is tiring. I know it was the only way to finish the season, but I hope the stadiums will be open from September.

"If I had to choose between not playing next season or playing behind closed doors, I'd rather not play. And it's not just me who thinks like this.

"These matches are worse than practice."

Italy sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Friday that fans could be allowed back in September, depending on the public health situation.