Ryan O'Reilly: Cliftonville sign defender from Ballinamallard United

Crusaders' David Cushley is beaten to the ball by Ryan O'Reilly in a Seaview game against the Mallards

Central defender Ryan O'Reilly has become the latest player to move from Championship side Ballinamallard United to the Reds.

The 25-year-old joins former Mallards trio Chris Curran, Ryan Curran and Richard Brush at Solitude.

O'Reilly was on the books of Stoke City and had loan spells with Barrow and Wrexham.

"I'm very pleased to have signed for such a big club," he told the club website.

He added: "There's a great bunch of players already here and a very good defence but I'm hoping I can come in and add to that and hopefully help us all improve even more.

"When Paddy (McLaughlin) and a club like Cliftonville comes in for you, you don't need it to be sold to you - I already know who Cliftonville are and what they're about and I'm really looking forward to being a part of it.

"It's great to have that connection with Ryan Curran and Brushy, who I played with at Ballinamallard before they came to Cliftonville.

"Alongside Chris Curran, players who have moved between the clubs have done very well and hopefully I can follow in their footsteps."