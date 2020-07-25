Leicester v Man Utd: 'Disappointment' if Foxes miss top four - Brendan Rodgers

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is aiming to become the oldest player to end a top-flight season as leading scorer since 1948

There will be "disappointment" for Leicester if they do not finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes are fifth going into Sunday's final game at home against third-place Manchester United but know victory will secure Champions League qualification.

They were the closest challengers to champions Liverpool in December and 14 points ahead of United in January.

Rodgers said there are still "big improvements" his team must make.

Leicester have not finished in the top four since their shock title win in 2015-16. They are already guaranteed to end the season in the top six and qualify for at least the Europa League.

However, they have taken only nine points from their eight matches since the campaign restarted in June after the coronavirus shutdown.

Media playback is not supported on this device Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester still in 'unbelievable situation' before Man Utd game

Against United, the Foxes will be without three key players, with left-back Ben Chilwell and midfielder James Maddison injured and defender Caglar Soyuncu suspended.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side go into Sunday's match at the King Power Stadium (16:00 BST kick-off) on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run dating back to 22 January, when they lost 2-0 at home to Burnley.

Asked if he had any regrets over how the season had gone, Rodgers said: "No. I've always said that boat has sailed. The league is over 38 games and people were having us in the Champions League after 20 games. You have to go right the way to the end.

"There'll be disappointment if we don't make it, but that would whet the appetite for next season. We were in a good position but you've got to sustain it. It also shows you the big improvements this team still has to make.

"We dropped points and we need to be better in that. Next year our mentality is one of the areas that needs to improve to sustain the run."